'Firework device' explodes outside US Embassy in China, slightly wounding suspect: police

BEIJING: A suspected "firework device" exploded outside the U.S. Embassy in Beijing on Thursday wounding the 26-year-old male suspect and no one else, police said.

The embassy, in a separate statement, described the device as a bomb. It said police had responded but did not offer further details. Police said only the suspect was wounded, suffering an injury to his hand.

The state-run Global Times newspaper said earlier police took away a woman who sprayed herself with gasoline in what was suspected to be a self-immolation attempt outside the embassy.

