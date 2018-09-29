'Save Tsukiji': Protests as Tokyo fish market nears closure

TOKYO: Braving steady typhoon-driven rain, several hundred protesters held a demonstration on Saturday (Sep 29) in Tokyo against the closure of Tsukiji, the world's biggest fish market and a lucrative tourist magnet.

The two-hour protest drew fishmongers, clients and fans of the market, which is due to close its doors on Oct 6 after 83 years to move to a site in Toyosu, several kilometres east.

Advertisement

"Save the culture of Tsukiji" and "Tsukiji can live for another 100 years" were among the slogans chanted by the protesters, who have filed a legal suit in a bid to prevent the move.



Tsujiki market is famed for its pre-dawn tuna auctions AFP/Kazuhiro NOGI

Lawyer Kenji Utsunomiya told AFP he had "always argued for Tsukiji to stay in Tsukiji."

"The new site at Toyosu is not suitable for wholesalers. There are going to be a lot of problems," said Utsunomiya, who ran to be mayor of Tokyo in 2012 and 2014.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Critics worry about soil contamination at Toyosu, which delayed the move from its original date of 2016.

Tokyo mayor Yuriko Koike insisted earlier this month that the new complex, located on a former gas plant, would be safe and provide a "cutting-edge" environment for the selling of fish.

The new fish market in Toyosu is set to open officially on October 11 AFP/Kazuhiro NOGI

Utsunomiya however said that protesters could not understand why Tokyo would get rid of a site like Tsukiji which has a "global reputation and which all the foreign tourists will want to visit, especially as we approach the Tokyo Olympics in 2020."

Proponents of the move argue that Tsukiji is no longer fit for purpose, especially when it comes to modern-day hygiene and fire regulations.

But Asunaro Suetake, one of the protesters, said it was "strange to move the world's biggest fish market to a polluted site, especially when the majority of fishmongers are opposed."

The Tsukiji fish market opened in 1935 and is famed for its pre-dawn markets AFP/Kazuhiro NOGI

Tsukiji market opened in 1935 and is famed for its pre-dawn tuna auctions, with one fish going for more than US$320,000 at the market's final New Year's auction last year.

The new Toyosu market will officially throw open its doors on Oct 11.