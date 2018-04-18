1 dead, injuries reported after shallow 4.4-magnitude earthquake hits Indonesia's Central Java

JAKARTA: One person was killed and several injuries reported after a shallow 4.4-magnitude earthquake hit parts of Indonesia's Central Java province on Wednesday afternoon (Apr 18), said the National Disaster Management Agency.

About 500 residents were evacuated, it added.



The quake struck at a depth of 4km, said a spokesman for the agency, Sutopo Nugroho, in a Facebook post. The epicentre was 52km north of Kebumen district.



A shallow quake of 4.4-magnitude jolted Central Java province on Apr 18, 2018. (Photo: Badan Nasional Penanggulangan Bencana/Facebook)

Sutopo Purwo Nugroho, spokesman of Indonesia's national disaster management agency, said several houses, a school and a mosque were damaged in the Banjarnegara district. (Photo: Badan Nasional Penanggulangan Bencana/Facebook)

Several houses, a school and a mosque were damaged, the spokesperson said, adding that several residents were hit by falling debris.

Advertisement

Advertisement

A shallow quake of 4.4-magnitude jolted Central Java province on Apr 18, 2018. (Photo: Badan Nasional Penanggulangan Bencana/Facebook)

This is a developing story. Please refresh for updates.