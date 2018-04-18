1 dead, injuries reported after shallow 4.4-magnitude earthquake hits Indonesia's Central Java
JAKARTA: One person was killed and several injuries reported after a shallow 4.4-magnitude earthquake hit parts of Indonesia's Central Java province on Wednesday afternoon (Apr 18), said the National Disaster Management Agency.
About 500 residents were evacuated, it added.
The quake struck at a depth of 4km, said a spokesman for the agency, Sutopo Nugroho, in a Facebook post. The epicentre was 52km north of Kebumen district.
Several houses, a school and a mosque were damaged, the spokesperson said, adding that several residents were hit by falling debris.
This is a developing story. Please refresh for updates.