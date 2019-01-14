1 killed, 16 injured in Hong Kong minibus crash: Reports

HONG KONG: A minibus driver was killed and 16 passengers injured when the vehicle they were travelling in skidded and crashed into a boundary wall in Hong Kong on Monday (Jan 14) morning.

According to Xinhua news agency, the crash occurred about 8.30am in Shing Mun Tunnel Road as the vehicle was heading towards Sha Tin in the New Territories.

Pictures of the incident online showed a badly wrecked green minibus lying on the side of the road, surrounded by debris.



Broadcaster RTHK added that the 67-year-old driver suffered serious head injuries following the incident and was pronounced dead after being rushed to Yan Chai Hospital.



Initial investigations suggested that mechanical failure was not the cause of the accident.

Local police traffic inspector Wu Shing-tai said that officers were investigating the driver's mental state and driving speed, noted RTHK.



Footage from RTHK also showed victims sitting on the side of the road as rescue personnel ended to them.

The driver is understood to have driven that particular route for two years, and was on his third trip of the day.



Xinhua added that the passengers did not suffer serious injuries and were later taken to hospital.

