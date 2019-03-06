10, including 4 children, arrested in Johor Bahru drug bust

JOHOR BAHRU: Ten people, including four children, were arrested and a variety of drugs seized in a raid in Johor Bahru on Wednesday (Mar 6) morning.

Those arrested in the 1am raid on a house in Taman Pelangi Indah comprised three men and three women between the ages of 19 and 34, as well as two boys and two girls aged six to 12, said Johor deputy police chief Mohd Kamarudin Md Din.

Malaysia police did not rule out the possibility that the children had been used to distribute drugs around the city by the syndicate believed to have been active for nearly a year, said Mohd Kamarudin in a press conference.

"I cannot rule out the assumption that the children were being used to distribute drugs because the raid was carried out at the house, but the children were bailed out this morning.

"We will investigate if they were involved directly or were coincidentally present at the house," he said.



It is believed that one of the boys is the son of one of the adults arrested.

Mohd Kamarudin said three of the six suspects detained were found positive for drugs and five of them had drug and criminal records.

He said 504g of marijuana, 345g of white powder believed to be drugs, 84g of syabu (methamphetamine) and 48 ecstasy pills estimated to be worth a total of RM11,200 were seized during the raid.

"We also seized one Browning handgun, two magazines, 60 live bullets, as well as four mobile phones and cash worth RM50,000," he said.

Also seized were a Toyota Vellfire, Mitsubishi ASX, Mitsubishi Triton, three Honda Accords, a Toyota Vios, and Proton Saga worth a total of RM635,000.

The six adult suspects were remanded for six days and were being investigated under Section 39B of the Dangerous Drugs Act 1952, Section 8 of the Firearms Act 1971 and Section 8 (a) of the Firearms Act 1960.