10-month-old Malaysian baby dies after alleged fall at nanny's house

JOHOR: A 10-month-old baby boy died in a hospital on Saturday (Jul 21) after an alleged fall at a babysitter's house in Johor's Tangkak district.

A 35-year-old woman is under police remand for allegedly neglecting baby Naufal Amsyar Nabil Fikri while he was under her care. The baby was taken to Sultanah Fatimah Specialist Hospital four days ago for alleged seizure attacks before he died at 9am on Saturday.

The police detained the woman after they found injuries on the boy's forehead and cracked skull. The woman said the child fell off his cradle twice when he was at her house.

Tangkak district police chief Superintendent Mohad Idris Samsuri said the woman has been remanded since Thursday for investigations. The police are seeking to extend the order for her remand, which expires on Sunday.

A post-mortem will also be conducted on the baby on the same day.