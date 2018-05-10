10 promises in 100 days: Pakatan Harapan’s countdown timer starts now

The coalition party led by Dr Mahathir Mohamad pledged to scrap the Goods and Services Tax and increase the minimum wage in its election manifesto if it was voted in to government.

SINGAPORE: What will occupy the minds of Pakatan Harapan (PH) and its leaders, particularly its chairman Mahathir Mohamad, as they prepare to form the next Malaysia government?

The opposition coalition had defied the odds and defeated the incumbents Barisan Nasional (BN), led by outgoing Prime Minister Najib Razak, at the polls on Wednesday (May 9). PH won 113 out of 222 parliamentary seats, BN took 79, while the Islamist Parti Islam Se-Malaysia (PAS) had 18.

As the dust settles on the unexpected results, it’s worth noting that in its election manifesto, PH had promised 10 things it hoped to achieve within the first 100 days in government.

(Infographic: Pakatan Harapan/Facebook)

"This book contains so many promises that we will fulfil once we get to Putrajaya," said Dr Mahathir at the manifesto launch in March.

Channel NewsAsia takes a look at what the coalition had promised in its 194-page manifesto:

