10 promises in 100 days: Pakatan Harapan’s countdown timer starts now
The coalition party led by Dr Mahathir Mohamad pledged to scrap the Goods and Services Tax and increase the minimum wage in its election manifesto if it was voted in to government.
SINGAPORE: What will occupy the minds of Pakatan Harapan (PH) and its leaders, particularly its chairman Mahathir Mohamad, as they prepare to form the next Malaysia government?
The opposition coalition had defied the odds and defeated the incumbents Barisan Nasional (BN), led by outgoing Prime Minister Najib Razak, at the polls on Wednesday (May 9). PH won 113 out of 222 parliamentary seats, BN took 79, while the Islamist Parti Islam Se-Malaysia (PAS) had 18.
As the dust settles on the unexpected results, it’s worth noting that in its election manifesto, PH had promised 10 things it hoped to achieve within the first 100 days in government.
"This book contains so many promises that we will fulfil once we get to Putrajaya," said Dr Mahathir at the manifesto launch in March.
Channel NewsAsia takes a look at what the coalition had promised in its 194-page manifesto:
- Abolish the Goods and Services Tax
Dr Mahathir reiterated PH's pledge to scrap the country's 6 per cent GST at a press conference on Thursday, after the election results have been revealed, saying "it is not a rollback" but a "cancellation" and the country would go back to the sales and services tax.
- Investigate scandal-plagued institutions
These institutions include state investment firm 1Malaysia Development Berhad (1MDB), Majlis Amanah Rakyat and Federal Land Development Authority.
- Introduce Employees Provident Fund (EPF) scheme for housewives
- Re-introduce fuel subsidies for targeted groups
The manifesto had identified those with motorcycles with engines below 125cc and cars under 1,300cc as eligible for subsidies
- Standardise and increase the minimum wage
- Postpone repayment to the National Higher Education Fund Corporation for those earning below RM4,000
- Relook the awarding of mega projects to foreign countries
Some of these projects include the RM55 billion East Coast Rail Link, designed to connect townships such as Port Klang, Integrated Transport Terminal Gombak, Kuantan, Kuala Terengganu, Kota Baru and Tumpat.
- Set up a task force to study how to return autonomy promise to Sabah and Sarawak, as set out in the Malaysia Agreement 1963
- Abolish FELDA settlers’ debts
- Introduce national healthcare assistance initiative
Skim Peduli Sihat will see households in the B40 class be given RM500 worth of monetary assistance to receive treatment from private clinics