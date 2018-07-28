10-year-old girl arrested in Malaysia for gambling

RAWANG, Selangor: A 10-year-old girl was among 114 people arrested late Friday night (Jul 27) for gambling in a police raid in Rawang, Selangor.

The raid of 10 premises began at 6pm on Friday and ended at 1am on Saturday.

Inspector-General of Police Mohamad Fuzi Harun, who was part of the operation, said those arrested included 42 “caretakers” of the gambling premises and 72 customers aged between 18 and 59.

“A total of 208 slot machines, 73 simulators, 63 chips and RM16,808 (US$4,130) cash were confiscated in this operation. A slot machine costs RM10,000 to RM15,000 each which makes the seizure worth more than RM1 million," he said at a press conference.

"As we have seen, there is also a 10-year-old child arrested after being taken along by her parents who came to gamble.

"This is very serious and we are committed to eradicating the many activities that bring about social problems," he said.

Mohamad Fuzi said that since the Jul 20 announcement that a special operations unit for illegal gambling would be set up, the unit has received more than 100 tip-offs.

"Upon receiving the information, we immediately raid the premises. We have raided almost 100 gambling premises around the country and the police will not compromise in this matter," he said.

He has also instructed state and district police to carry out gambling-eradication operations.

To prevent raided gambling premises from resuming operations, Mohamad Fuzi said the police will look into the modus operandi used to fool the authorities.