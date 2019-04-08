11 killed after factory bus plunges into drain in Malaysia near KLIA

PUTRAJAYA: A bus carrying workers plunged into a drain near the MASKargo area in Sepang on Sunday (Apr 7) night, killing eleven people on board.

The crash occurred at about 11.10pm.

Advertisement

Kuala Lumpur International Airport (KLIA) district police chief assistant commissioner Zulkifli Adamshah said nine of the victims – eight workers and a bus driver – died on the spot.

Another victim, a woman, died while undergoing treatment at Serdang Hospital, he added.

Zulkifli said preliminary investigations found that the bus was transporting 43 foreign MASKargo contract workers from their hostel in Nilai, Negeri Sembilan, to their workplace when the crash took place.

He said that the injured were sent to Serdang Hospital, Putrajaya Hospital, Banting Hospital and Kajang Hospital for treatment.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Police are still investigating the cause of the accident he said.