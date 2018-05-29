11 passengers injured after fake bomb threat causes panic on Lion Air flight

JAKARTA: Eleven passengers sustained injuries after a fake bomb threat caused panic on a Lion Air flight departing Kalimantan in Indonesia on Monday (May 28).

Passengers were boarding flight JT687 when a man identified as Frantinus Nirigi allegedly joked about a bomb on the plane, Indonesian media reported.

Advertisement

It caused panic among the other passengers and several forced open the emergency exit door to escape the Boeing 737.

A widely circulated video, supposedly of the incident, showed panicked passengers jumping out the door, as well as off the plane's wings.

Terjadi kepanikan penumpang Lion Air JT687 yg siap lepas landas di Bandara Supadio Pontianak, saat seorang penumpang berteriak ada Bom di dlm bagasi penumpang

Dlm kepanikan yg terjadi penumpang sampai membuka pintu darurat dan melompat hingga mengalami cedera#love pic.twitter.com/S8WSExEfvU — Rury Arief Rianto (@RuryArief) May 28, 2018

​​​​​​​A check by the West Kalimantan Police found that there was no bomb on the plane. Frantinus was also detained for further investigations.

Lion Air Group president and chief executive officer Edward Sirait reportedly said that the airline has received eight fake bomb threats this year.

Advertisement

Advertisement

“It has happened over and over again. The last time was on May 27 on the Jakarta-Kuala Lumpur flight, which resulted in a two-hour delay. It is detrimental to all parties,” he said.

Flight JT687 had been en route from Pontianak, Kalimantan to Cengkareng, Jakarta when the incident happened.

It was scheduled to depart from the Supadio International Airport at 6.50pm local time (7.50pm Singapore time) before it was delayed to 9.45pm.

