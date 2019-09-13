12 drown in India in religious ceremony

12 drown in India in religious ceremony

Rescue and search operations for survivors at Lower Lake in Bhopal on Sep 13, 2019.
National Disaster Response Force and State Disaster Emergency Response Force personnel conduct rescue and search operations for survivors at Lower Lake in Bhopal on Sep 13, 2019. (Photo: AFP/Gagan Nayar)
NEW DELHI: Twelve people drowned in a lake in central India on Friday (Sep 13) morning when their boats capsized during a religious ceremony, authorities said.

The boats carrying 20-25 people tipped over in the early hours in Bhopal as they were about to immerse an idol of the Hindu elephant god Ganesha.

"Twelve bodies have been retrieved so far and (the) search is on for one more person," the National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) said in a statement.

This week marks the end of the Ganesh Chaturthi festival, also known as Vinayaka Chaturthi, when colourfully decorated idols of Ganesha are immersed in water.

