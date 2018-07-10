12 Islamic State-linked militants killed in southern Philippines: Military

KUALA LUMPUR: Twelve militants from the Islamic State (IS)-linked Bangsamoro Islamic Freedom Fighters (BIFF) in central Mindanao have been killed in fresh military operations by the Philippines’ army.

The military operations in Maguindanao province were launched on Sunday and were continuing on Tuesday today (Jul 10).

“Continuing military operations killed 12 rebels in Maguindanao,” said Brigadier-General Cirilito Sobejana, Joint Task Force central commander in charge of the operation.

“We will go after the bandits to safeguard the civilians and put an end to this menace of society,” he added in a statement.

“We are doing our best effort to put a rapid conclusion to this problem, because the more we prolong it, the more it prolongs the agony of many civilians in Maguindanao.”

Mindanao island in southern Philippines is a hotspot of militant activities where more than 20 groups have pledged allegiance to IS.

IS has called on people to go to Mindanao to fight following the loss of its territories in Syria and Iraq.

Since May till today, at least 45 BIFF militants have been killed and another 28 wounded in fighting. Another three were captured while another three surrendered to the military, says the army.