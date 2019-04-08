12 killed after factory bus plunges into drain in Malaysia near KL airport

PUTRAJAYA: A bus carrying workers plunged into a drain near the MASKargo area in Sepang on Sunday night (Apr 7), killing 12 people on board.

The incident happened at about 11.10pm.

Nine of the victims - eight workers and the bus driver - died on the spot, said Kuala Lumpur International Airport district police chief assistant commissioner Zulkifli Adamshah on Monday.

Three died in hospital.

He added that preliminary investigations found that the bus was transporting 43 foreign MASKargo contract workers from their hostel in Nilai, Negeri Sembilan, to their workplace when the crash happened.

Police are investigating the cause of the accident.

In an update on Monday evening, health director-general Dr Noor Hisham Abdullah said that 11 passengers were in critical condition. Fourteen other passengers were in semi-critical condition, while the remaining eight were not critical, he added.

WEATHER WAS FINE AT TIME OF ACCIDENT

Foreign nationals from Bangladesh, Indonesia and Nepal were among those who died. They included four women from Indonesia, two men from Nepal and five men from Bangladesh.

Their respective foreign missions have been informed of their deaths.

"The spot was not an accident-prone area and this was the first time that a fatal crash has taken place there. The weather was fine at that time,” said Mr Zulkifli.

The Selangor fire rescue department said 37 officers and personnel arrived in five trucks to help remove the dead and injured from the bus.

The driver of the bus, S Suresh, had never been involved in an accident during his 10 years in the industry, said his brother-in-law S Santhiaseelan.

Santhiaseelan also said that Suresh would routinely leave his three children, aged between eight and 12, at his house while he went to work.

“Suresh left my house at about 10.30pm yesterday as he had to go to work. It was at about 1.30am that a relative called to tell me that Suresh was killed in an accident,” he said, adding that he was still in shock.

The 43-year-old said the family would take Suresh's body back to Nilai for cremation on Tuesday.