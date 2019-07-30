15 killed as Pakistani army plane crashes into residential area

RAWALPINDI: A Pakistani military aircraft on a training flight crashed in a built-up area in the city of Rawalpindi, killing all five crew members and 12 civilians, a statement from the army's communications wing said on Tuesday (Jul 28).

Another 12 civilians were injured in the crash which set off a fire in the city. Rescue teams were at the scene and extinguished the fire, the statement said.

"A small plane crashed into a residential area. So far we have retrieved 15 dead bodies, including 10 civilians and five crew members," rescue spokesman Farooq Butt said.



The smouldering, blackened wreckage of the plane, its tail fin bearing army markings, could be seen alongside two small buildings as rescue workers and military personnel cordoned off the area.

