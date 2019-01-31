17 injured after bus crashes into trailer on Malaysia's North-South highway

IPOH: Seventeen people including a bus driver were injured after a tour bus carrying 29 people crashed into the back of a trailer at kilometre 305 along the North-South Expressway (PLUS) on Thursday (Jan 31).

Tapah Fire and Rescue department chief Ahmad Noor Syamsi Zainoldin said it received a call at about 6.15pm before dispatching 16 firefighters to the accident site, which was about 8km north of the Gopeng toll exit.

Advertisement

Upon arriving at the scene, rescue officials found that 13 injured passengers had been evacuated from the bus, while four others were still trapped in the vehicle.

22:29hrs Status terkini: Lorong kiri masih ditutup. Trafik sesak 22Km. Sila gunakan laluan alternatif. Pandu cermat.@LLMinfotrafik pic.twitter.com/2O1Xd0yqpA — plusline1800880000 (@plustrafik) January 31, 2019

9.33pm PLUS@E1 : Trafik sesak 20km dari Tapah ke Gopeng (kemalangan bas ekpress & treler di KM 305.2 NB). Lorong kiri masih ditutup utk kerja-kerja pengalihan kemalangan. Sila guna laluan alternatif - EXIT 132 TAPAH. pic.twitter.com/hb3tPu6y9w — LLM Trafik (@LLMinfotrafik) January 31, 2019

“Four victims, consisting of three women and one man aged between 30 to 50 years old, were trapped in their seats behind the driver,” he said.

Advertisement

Advertisement

The four were successfully freed and taken to hospital for further treatment and the rescue operation was concluded by 8pm.

The trailer was carrying cupboard fittings. (Photo: Malaysia Fire and Rescue Department)

The driver of the lorry escaped injury, said Ahmad Noor Syamsi.



The northbound road had to be temporarily closed for recovery work to be carried out and according to PLUS, the accident caused a massive jam that by 10.30pm had stretched to 22km.

