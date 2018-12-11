18 South Korean tourists injured in Malaysia coach accident

KOTA KINABALU: Eighteen tourists from South Korea were injured when the bus they were travelling on skidded and overturned while going downhill in a town in the Malaysian state of Sabah on Monday afternoon (Dec 10).

The Sabah Fire and Rescue Department said it was alerted to the accident at around 5.30pm, which happened at Jalan Kelawat, Kota Belud.

“The accident involved a tourist bus which was travelling from Kota Kinabalu to Kota Belud," said the department in a statement.



According to the Star, the 18 tourists, as well as the driver sustained injuries of varying degrees.

“The injured victims were (treated on site) by the Emergency Medical Rescue Service and ambulance crew before they were sent to the Kota Belud Hospital for further treatment," said the department.

The victims included the male driver, four men, six women, six girls and two boys.



The cause of the incident is under investigation.