Tun Razak Exchange no bailout, can turn a profit: Najib

KUALA LUMPUR: Former Malaysian prime minister Najib Razak on Thursday (Jun 21) said the Tun Razak Exchange (TRX) project does not have to be bailed out, adding that Finance Minister Lim Guan Eng himself said that the project would turn a profit.

Najib said he was happy that the government had decided to continue with the TRX project, after Lim said on Thursday that Malaysia would fund up to RM2.8 billion (US$697.9 million) to complete the development of TRX.

However, he chided Lim for “spreading half truths and outright lies in his statement today about TRXC (TRX City)”, TRX's master developer which owned the 28.3-hectare TRX and 196.7-hectare Bandar Malaysia land and projects.

The takeover of TRXC by the country's Ministry of Finance (MOF) for a nominal sum of RM1 effective Mar 31, 2017 was a key step in the broader 1MDB rationalisation plan, said Najib in a Facebook post.

After taking over its two prime assets, the ministry then assumed payment of certain 1MDB liabilities from Apr 1, 2017, in return for the asset transfer.

“(Lim Guan Eng) himself admits that even with a further ‘up to’ RM2.8 billion injection by MOF Inc, the TRX project will be worth at least RM7.8 billion and show a profit. Surely it cannot be called a bailout if the money is to be used to generate a profit?” Najib said.

At a press conference on Thursday, Lim said the Cabinet had decided to complete the TRX project and that up to RM2.8 billion would be injected to ensure its completion.

The minister also said the project could turn a small profit on completion and recoup the RM3.7 billion that had already been paid out.

Najib said Lim “conveniently” lumped together federal government commitments of RM3.7 billion for both the TRX and Bandar Malaysia projects, but failed to highlight the significant land asset value contained in both projects, in particular the Bandar Malaysia project.

“If properly planned, marketed and developed, the Bandar Malaysia land alone could be worth RM30 billion,” he said.

Najib also insisted that no money from TRXC was misappropriated by 1MDB.

“As practised by many companies, approximately RM3 billion of inter-company loans were made, over time, by TRXC to 1MDB.

"All these inter-company (loans) were repaid by 1MDB effective Mar 31, 2017, through a combination of cash repayments and a set-off against dividends paid by TRXC to 1MDB.

"These repayments were carried out with the approval of MOF Inc and were properly reviewed and signed off by the auditors of TRXC in the Mar 31, 2017 financial statements.

“Since TRXC was owned 100 per cent by 1MDB which was, in turn, owned 100 per cent by MOF, surely 1MDB cannot be stealing RM3 billion from itself to service its own loan?” he asked.

He cautioned Lim against making factually incorrect statements as part of “the PH's (Pakatan Harapan) political vengeance against me and the previous BN (Barisan Nasional) government.”

“Not only is it unprofessional, it spooks investors in the currency, bond and stock markets. Surely the wellbeing of our economy is much more important than the issuance of politically motivated statements?” he asked.



