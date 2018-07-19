Mahathir says unaware of Jho Low's arrest but hopes he has been caught

KUALA LUMPUR: Malaysia's Prime Minister Mahathir Mohamad said on Thursday (Jul 19) he hopes China will hand over financier Jho Low, who is wanted by authorities investigating the scandal-plagued state investment firm 1Malaysia Development Berhad (1MDB) - if reports of his arrest are true.

"I did not know he was arrested, thank you for giving me the information," he told the media when asked about the reports.



"I hope he was arrested and brought back to Malaysia ... We have no treaty on extradition but that doesn't mean China cannot hand him over."

Dr Mahathir said on Thursday he was planning to visit China's President Xi Jinping in August. Renegotiation of contracts of mega projects as well as territorial disputes in the South China Sea are expected to be on the agenda.

Malaysian tabloid China Press reported on Wednesday that Jho Low or Low Taek Jho had been detained in China, citing Hong Kong media.

"You are better informed than the Prime Minister of Malaysia," he quipped when asked by reporters about the news.

There has been widespread interest in the whereabouts of Low, who is wanted by authorities in connection with investigations into 1MDB.

He has reportedly been hopping from place to place, and may have visited Phuket, Hong Kong, Macau, Shanghai, Bangkok in recent months.

His Malaysian passport has been cancelled by the immigration department, but he is said to have another passport issued by the Carribean nation of Saint Kitts and Nevis.

Dr Mahathir also told reporters the Malaysian government is looking at postponing the Kuala Lumpur-Singapore High-Speed Rail project instead of withdrawing from it altogether.

Economic Affairs Minister Azmin Ali on Wednesday said he was planning to visit Singapore by the end of July to discuss the status of the agreement.

