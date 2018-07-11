Jho Low believed to have fled Macau: Malaysia police chief

KUALA LUMPUR: Jho Low, the Malaysian businessman linked to the 1Malaysia Development Berhad (1MDB) scandal is believed to have fled Macau, said Malaysia police chief Mohammad Fuzi Harun on Wednesday (Jul 11), a day after he said that a formal request had been sent to Macau requesting for Low's arrest.

Low, whose real name is Low Taek Jho, is wanted by Malaysian authorities as part of investigations into the scandal-plagued 1MDB state fund founded by former prime minister Najib Razak. Najib has been charged with criminal breach of trust and abuse of power.

At a press conference on Wednesday, Mohammad Fuzi said that the Malaysian police received an email from Macau regarding Low's whereabouts.



"According to the email, Jho Low is believed to have left Macau for an unknown destination," said Mohammad Fuzi.

Low was believed to have fled for Macau from Hong Kong on a ferry, Mohammad Fuzi told the media on Tuesday. He added that a team was sent to Hong Kong to track him down.

A request for help from other countries, including the United Arab Emirates, Indonesia, India and Myanmar, has been sent via the Interpol, Mohammad Fuzi had said.

Low's passport was cancelled by Malaysia's Immigration Department from Jun 15 under the orders of the Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission. However, he is believed to be using a passport from another country.

