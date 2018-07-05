Malaysian businessman Jho Low flees to Macau

PUTRAJAYA: Police have confirmed that businessman Low Taek Jhow or better known as Jho Low, who is on the wanted list over the 1Malaysia Development Berhad (1MDB) probe, has escaped to Macau.

Inspector-General of Police Mohamad Fuzi Harun said this was based on information that the police had obtained while tracking down Low in Hong Kong recently.

“This latest information was obtained after a team from Bukit Aman (federal police) was deployed to Hong Kong to track down the fugitive.

“We were informed that Jho Low had fled to Macau when the team arrived there (Hong Kong),” he told reporters during an event at the Home Ministry on Thursday (Jul 5).

However, asked whether the team had visited Low's residence or his office while in Hong Kong, Mohamad Fuzi declined to comment.

Also present at the event were Home Minister Muhyiddin Yassin, Finance Minister Lim Guan Eng, Chief Secretary to the Government Dr Ali Hamsa and Attorney-General Tommy Thomas.

On Jun 15, the Immigration Department had cancelled Low's passport at the request of the Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission to facilitate investigation into the 1MDB scandal.

Malaysian authorities have said they have sufficient evidence that Low is among the main criminals in the 1MDB scandal.

He has also been named in civil lawsuits filed by the United States Department of Justice, which alleged that about US$4.5 billion was misappropriated from 1MDB.

Low's apartment in Malaysia has reportedly been raided by MACC, and leaked pictures of the raid showed a safe, a paper shredder as well as cash.

In February, Indonesian authorities seized Low's luxury yacht on the island of Bali. It was sought by the US Department of Justice as part of the investigation linked to the scandal.