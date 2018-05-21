Najib could be charged under MACC Act if he fails to turn up: Official

KUALA LUMPUR: Malaysia's former prime minister Najib Razak could be charged under the Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission (MACC) Act 2009 if he fails to turn up at the commission's headquarters in Putrajaya on Tuesday (May 22).

MACC Deputy Chief Commissioner (Operations) Azam Baki said Najib was served with a notice that requires him to be present at the commission’s headquarters at 10am on Tuesday.

He is meant to record a statement to facilitate investigations into the case involving former 1Malaysia Development Berhad (1MDB) subsidiary SRC International.

“If he fails to turn up to give his statement, he can be charged under the MACC Act 2009,” he told Bernama when contacted on Monday, without elaborating further.

So far, the MACC has only summoned Najib, and has yet to decide if they will call any other individual, he said.

The deputy chief commissioner's comments came the day the prime minister's office announced the setting up of a special 1MDB task force.

The task force will look into possible criminal conduct of individuals involved in the management of 1MDB, and will be responsible for identifying and seizing assets acquired using funds allegedly from the state fund.

SRC International was a subsidiary of 1MDB before it was placed under the finance ministry in 2012.

On Friday, a team from the MACC arrived at Najib’s home at Taman Duta to deliver a notice requiring the Pekan Member of Parliament to give a statement at the agency headquarters to assist with investigations.

Last week it was reported the MACC had found evidence that RM42 million ringgit (US$10.6 million) was transferred from SRC International into an account of Najib's.