RM9.4 billion scandal involving two gas pipeline projects uncovered: Lim Guan Eng

SINGAPORE: Malaysia's finance ministry said on Tuesday (Jun 5) that it has uncovered a RM9.4 billion-dollar (S$3.2 billion) scandal involving two gas pipeline projects.

Suria Strategic Energy Resources Sdn Bhd (SSER), a wholly-owned subsidiary of the finance ministry, was paid 88 per cent of the total value for the two projects although only about 13 per cent of the work had been completed, Malaysian finance minister Lim Guan Eng said in a statement.

He said that the ministry was "shocked" to learn that RM8.25 billion had already been drawn out.

The details were found in restricted files dubbed "red files" and the scandal is suspected to be linked to state fund 1Malaysia Development Bhd (1MDB).

Lim said he was informed by Treasury officials that SSER, the company undertaking both projects, is an offshoot by the same people behind SRC International, a former subsidiary of the scandal-plagued 1MDB.

The company was set to undertake both the Multi-Product Pipeline and the Trans-Sabah Gas Pipeline projects. Both projects were approved by the Malaysian Cabinet on Jul 27, 2016.



The Multi-Product Pipeline aimed to build a 600km multi-product petroleum pipeline connecting Melaka and Port Dickson to Jitra, Kedah costing about RM5.35 billion.

The Trans-Sabah Gas Pipeline aimed to build a 662km gas pipeline from Kimanis Gas Terminal to Sandakan and Tawau, costing RM4.06 billion.

The agreements for both contracts were signed by the then Treasury Secretary-General Irwan Serigar Abdullah, who was also the chairman of SSER. Irwan recently resigned on May 23.



Both projects were awarded to China Petroleum Pipeline Bureau on Nov 1, 2016, and they secured 85 per cent of their funding from China EXIM Bank on Mar 22 last year. The remaining amount was meant to be raised via sukuk issuance.



Both the China EXIM Bank borrowings and the sukuk are secured with federal government guarantees, Lim said.



Although SSER said that the three-year projects started in April last year, only 14.5 per cent of the Multi-Product Pipeline was completed as of March 2018. The Trans-Sabah Gas Pipeline achieved only 11.4 per cent completion during the same period.

"We have discovered that the payment schedule for the above contracts are based almost entirely on timeline milestones, and not on progressive work completion milestones," said Lim.

ADDITIONAL AGREEMENTS TOTALLING RM1 BILLION

Lim said there were also two consultancy agreements signed for the two projects worth approximately RM312 million and RM213 million, and a maintenance agreement worth RM476 million, awarded to companies from China, totalling an additional RM1 billion.

Both agreements, according to the press release, were negotiated by the Prime Minister’s Department, without involving Treasury officials. The contracts were also signed despite "numerous unanswered questions" and "red flags", confirmed the Attorney General’s Chambers.

"The Board of Directors, and Tan Sri Irwan Serigar in particular, must answer as to why SSER signed such a lopsided contract that clearly jeopardises the interest of the Malaysian people and government," he said.



He added that the president of SSER Mohammed Azhar bin Osman Khairuddin is also linked to Low Taek Jho, who is embroiled in the 1MDB scandal.

"I have instructed my officers to file a report with the Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission last week. The Prime Minister, Tun Dr Mahathir Mohamad has been briefed on the scandal," said Mr Lim.



Mr Lim also said that former prime minister Najib Razak and the Chinese government could be asked to help with the investigations.

"We would welcome the former finance and prime minister, Dato’ Seri Najib Razak, who has been active on Facebook recently, to explain how he could possibly approve the above transactions.

"If necessary, we would seek the assistance of the China government to help trace the flow of funds in China, in order to investigate the possibility of money laundering," said Mr Lim.



In addition, the ministry will take steps to take control of the company pending investigation, said Lim.

