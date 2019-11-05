Malaysia aims to locate further US$4.34b in 1MDB-linked assets

Boxes of 1MDB documents arrive at Kuala Lumpur High Court in Kuala Lumpur
Boxes of 1Malaysia Development Berhad (1MDB) documents arrive at Kuala Lumpur High Court in Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia, August 28, 2019. REUTERS/Lai Seng Sin
KUALA LUMPUR: Malaysia is looking to locate at least 18 billion ringgit (US$4.34 billion) worth of further assets linked to a scandal at state fund 1MDB, and is working with at least five nations to recover the amount, its anti-corruption chief said on Tuesday (Nov 5).

US authorities say about US$4.5 billion was siphoned from sovereign wealth fund 1Malaysia Development Berhad (1MDB) in a scandal spanning several countries.

"This what we’re working on ... to locate, investigate and research where these properties are," Latheefa Koya, the head of Malaysia’s Anti-Corruption Commission, told reporters.

"As you know it’s not just a one-off transaction, it’s multiple transactions, so we need to work together with the countries to help us."

Huge sums were stolen from the Malaysian state fund in a fraud allegedly involving former prime minister Najib Razak and his cronies, and spent on everything from high-end real estate to a luxury super-yacht.

In May, the US began returning US$200 million to Malaysia following the sale of 1MDB-linked assets.

1MDB is the subject of corruption and money laundering investigations in at least six countries.

