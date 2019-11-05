Malaysia aims to locate further US$4.34b in 1MDB-linked assets
KUALA LUMPUR: Malaysia is looking to locate at least 18 billion ringgit (US$4.34 billion) worth of further assets linked to a scandal at state fund 1MDB, and is working with at least five nations to recover the amount, its anti-corruption chief said on Tuesday (Nov 5).
US authorities say about US$4.5 billion was siphoned from sovereign wealth fund 1Malaysia Development Berhad (1MDB) in a scandal spanning several countries.
"This what we’re working on ... to locate, investigate and research where these properties are," Latheefa Koya, the head of Malaysia’s Anti-Corruption Commission, told reporters.
"As you know it’s not just a one-off transaction, it’s multiple transactions, so we need to work together with the countries to help us."
Huge sums were stolen from the Malaysian state fund in a fraud allegedly involving former prime minister Najib Razak and his cronies, and spent on everything from high-end real estate to a luxury super-yacht.
In May, the US began returning US$200 million to Malaysia following the sale of 1MDB-linked assets.
1MDB is the subject of corruption and money laundering investigations in at least six countries.