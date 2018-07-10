Switzerland investigates six for suspected bribery of foreign officials in 1MDB probe

KUALA LUMPUR: Switzerland is investigating six people on suspicion of bribing foreign officials and other offences, as part of a money laundering investigation into Malaysian state fund 1Malaysia Development Berhad (1MDB), the Swiss attorney general's office said on Tuesday.

Former Malaysian prime minister Najib Razak is not one of the "public officials under accusation", the statement said.

The six under investigation are two former officials from 1MDB, two former officials from Abu Dhabi sovereign funds and two officials of Saudi energy group Petrosaudi.

The statement was issued after Swiss Attorney General Michael Lauber met with his Malaysian counterpart Tommy Thomas in Kuala Lumpur.

