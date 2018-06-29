1MDB task force confirms freezing bank accounts of UMNO and other political parties

KUALA LUMPUR: Several bank accounts have been frozen by the special task force investigating Malaysian state investment firm 1Malaysia Development Berhad (1MDB), including those of the United Malays National Organisation (UMNO) and other political parties "believed to be involved in the misappropriation of funds" from 1MDB.



"Also frozen are accounts belonging to associations and companies involved in the investigations of this case," the task force said in a statement on Friday (Jun 29).

The task force comprises former attorney-general Abdul Gani Patail, former Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission (MACC) chief Abu Kassim Mohamed, MACC chief Mohd Shukri Abdull and Bukit Aman Special Branch director Abdul Hamid Bador.



In the statement, the task force also assured that investigations were being carried out in a fair and professional manner and in accordance with the law.



It also appealed for the space to carry out investigations without speculation and sensationalism that could jeopardise the process.



On Thursday, UMNO vice-president Ahmad Zahid Hamidi said he received a call from the anti-corruption commission notifying him that the accounts at the party headquarters and the Selangor branch had been frozen.



"It is almost certain that after this, MACC will freeze Johor UMNO's account as well," Mr Ahmad Zahid said, adding that it was likely that Home Minister Muhyiddin Yassin would order the Registrar of Society to deregister UMNO.