1MDB task force has no legal standing to arrest Najib Razak: Malaysian Bar

KUALA LUMPUR: The 1Malaysia Development Berhad (1MDB) task force has no legal standing to arrest Najib Razak, said the Malaysian Bar on Tuesday (Jul 3).

In a statement, Malaysian Bar President George Varughese said that “any arrest can only be effected either by the Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission (MACC) or the police”.

“The Malaysian Bar is shocked and troubled by the Press Statement issued today by the 1MDB Task Force announcing that Datuk Seri Najib Razak was arrested at 2.35pm in connection with SRC International Sdn Bhd and that the former Prime Minister will be charged on 4/7/2018 at 8.30am at the Kuala Lumpur Court,” the statement added.

Varughese also said that the task force is “not in a position to decide” whether or not Najib Razak will be charged and/or when he is to be charged.

The Malaysian Bar says it is "shocked and troubled" by the #1MDB Task Force's statement as the Task Force has no legal standing to arrest Najib Razak nor is it in a position "to decide whether or not Najib will be charged and/or when he is to be charged". pic.twitter.com/NgJ1X2DYi0 — Sumisha Naidu (@SumishaCNA) July 3, 2018

“It therefore begs the following questions – is the task force legally empowered to order the arrest … and is the task force legally empowered to charge Datuk Seri Najib Razak,” Varughese added.

The Malaysian Bar’s statement came several hours after the 1MDB task force confirmed that Najib had been arrested.

The task force added that the former prime minister will be charged in court on Wednesday at 8.30am.

Quoting a source, the Bernama news agency said Najib is expected to face more than 10 counts of committing criminal breach of trust linked to SRC International, which is a former unit of state fund scandal-hit state fund 1MDB.