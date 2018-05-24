1MDB task force meets with FBI, DOJ officials

PUTRAJAYA: The 1Malaysia Development Bhd (1MDB) Special Investigation Task Force convened a meeting with the Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) and the United States’ Department of Justice (DOJ) officials in Putrajaya on Thursday (May 24).

The topics of discussion at the meeting were the direction and focus of the 1MDB investigations, request for Mutual Legal Assistance (MLA) in criminal matters and the process of bringing back the assets frozen in the United States.

Advertisement

According to the statement issued by the task force, all quarters involved have agreed to give their full cooperation to complete the investigations into the 1MDB case.

“The meeting to provide assistance will be held from time to time,” the statement said.

The 1MDB Task Force comprises former Attorney-General Abdul Gani Patail, former MACC chief commissioner Abu Kassim Mohamed, current MACC chief commissioner Datuk Seri Shukri Abdull and Federal Special Branch director Datuk Hamid Bador.

The statement also said among the issues raised at the meeting was the request made by the FBI in a letter dated Nov 13, 2016, to Dzulkifli Ahmad, the then chief commissioner of the MACC, which had yet to receive any response.

Advertisement

Advertisement

It said the DOJ also confirmed having made a request for MLA to the Attorney-General Apandi Ali on Sept 22, 2017.

According to the statement, the request was not accepted but postponed on the grounds that it would disturb the ongoing investigations by the Malaysian authority, and hence no cooperation was given until today.

“The DOJ and FBI also expressed their highest appreciation for the cooperation given by the Malaysian government under the leadership of the new Prime Minister after no action was taken on 1MDB during the previous government,” it said.

Last Monday, Prime Minister Dr Mahathir Mohamad announced the formation of the 1MDB Task Force to carry out detailed investigations, detection and seizure of assets, as well as prosecution against individuals who commit any criminal offence in the management of 1MDB.