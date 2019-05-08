2 children killed in Japan after car rams into group

TOKYO: Two children were killed and a dozen injured, two critically, in Japan on Wednesday (May 8) after a car involved in an accident with another vehicle skidded into a nursery school group out for a walk with their teachers, NHK national television said.

All of the children and two of their teachers were taken to hospital for treatment, NHK added, but two - a boy and a girl, both two years old - died soon after.

There was no immediate detail on why the car veered off the road into the group of children in the city of Otsu.



Television footage showed two cars slewed at opposite corners of a crossing and brightly coloured school bags scattered on a sidewalk. The children had been returning from an outing to a lake, NHK said.

"The accident occurred on a road in Ogaya in Otsu City," a police spokesman said.

"A car hit a line of about 15 nursery school children out walking. Several people were injured."

The two drivers, both women - one aged 62 and the other 52 - were arrested, it said.

Rapidly ageing Japan has recently seen a series of fatal car accidents involving elderly drivers.

In April, a mother and her three-year-old daughter were killed after a car driven by a 87-year-old man ploughed into people on a crosswalk.

The accidents have raised questions about how long people should be allowed to drive.

Drivers over 65 were responsible for 965 deadly accidents in Japan - more than a quarter of the total - in 2016, according to the National Police Agency.

Most accidents caused by elderly drivers resulted from them mixing up the accelerator and the brake or losing control of the steering wheel.

Last month, a woman and her three-year-old daughter were killed when an 87-year-old man rammed into their bicycle.

The driver has said the crash was caused by a fault with the car and police are still investigating.