2 dead, 12 injured after school bus mounts pavement in Hong Kong

HONG KONG: Two people were killed and 12 injured when a runaway bus mounted a pavement and ran over several pedestrians in North Point on Monday (Dec 10).

Videos circulating on social media show the driver exiting the parked bus, which then began rolling down the street. The driver attempted to stop the bus but was unsuccessful as it veered onto a pavement.



The bus crashed into a building in a narrow lane lined with shops as stationery and toy guns spilled onto the bloodstained street.



An elderly woman and a man were killed with photographs showing victims sprawled on the ground while others received medical treatment at the scene.



“An initial investigation shows a school bus mounted a pavement and people were trapped under the vehicle," a police spokesman told local media.



At least four people were left in a coma, a police spokesperson told AFP.



One witness to the accident said that several stall vendors were hit in the accident.

"I saw an empty school bus speed down the slope. It glanced off a taxi and lost control," the witness told RTHK in an interview.



“I was almost unlucky. I was quite scared ... I didn’t dare look back because I knew something bad had happened. I just took a quick glimpse, and saw some people lying on the road."

The accident happened at about 2pm at the junction of King's Road and Ho Wei Street.



Hong Kong prides itself on having one of the world's best public transport systems but deadly bus accidents are not unknown.

In November, five people were killed and 32 injured after a coach carrying Cathay Pacific staff to Hong Kong's airport collided with a taxi. Passengers were thrown from the coach's windows on impact.

A speeding double-decker overturned in northern Hong Kong in February, killing 19 people and leaving more than 60 injured. The bus driver was arrested for dangerous driving.

And in 2003 a double-decker bus collided with a truck and plummeted off a bridge, killing 21 people and injuring 20.

