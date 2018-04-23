2 dead after car collides with lorry, school bus in Johor

JOHOR BAHRU: A man and a woman were killed on Sunday (Apr 22) after their car skidded onto the opposite lane and collided with a lorry carrying sand, before it hit a school bus by the road.



The incident happened along Jalan Johor Bahru towards Ayer Hitam at around 9.40am.

The car's driver, 23-year-old Soh Yong Hau and a woman who has yet to be identified died at the scene, said Kulai District Police Chief Superintendent Dzulkhairi Mukhtar.



“From witness accounts, it is understood that following the collision with the lorry, the victim’s car was dragged to the left of the road and collided with a bus which was on the side of the road,” he said in a statement.

"The car was crushed between the bus and lorry, killing the driver and a female passenger seated in the front passenger seat, whose identity is still unknown as no identification document was found on her when the two bodies were extricated from the car,” the New Straits Times reported him as saying.

According to the New Straits Times, Soh died on his birthday.

The lorry driver, 26-year-old Nazri Yahya, was not injured and there were no victims from the school bus.



The two victims' bodies were sent to Kulai Hospital for a postmortem, the New Straits Times reported Supt Dzulkhairi as saying.

“The lorry driver was unhurt and his statement was recorded at the police station,” he said, adding that the case was being investigated under Section 41 (1) of Malaysia's Road Transport Act 1987 for causing death by reckless driving.

