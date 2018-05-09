2 die while queuing to vote in Malaysia's general election

KUALA LUMPUR: Two people died on Wednesday (May 9) as they stood in line to vote during Malaysia’s general election.

A woman in her 50s died after falling as she queued to vote at a polling station in Dungun, Terengganu, Malaysia's national news agency Bernama reported citing the local police chief.

In Selangor, a 78-year-old man collapsed at Sekolah Menegah Taman Petaling at 9.30am - and was pronounced dead by paramedics at 9.45am, according to local authorities.

Authorities identified him as Lor Voon Chor from Petaling Jaya.

The Star reported his wife as saying he had heart and lung issues, as well as diabetes.

More than 14.4 million Malaysians are eligible to vote between 8am and 5pm, at the country's 8,253 polling stations.



