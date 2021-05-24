2 LRT trains collide in Kuala Lumpur, several commuters injured
KUALA LUMPUR: Several commuters were injured after two LRT trains collided in Kuala Lumpur on Monday (May 24) evening.
Videos and photos of the incident on social media showed broken glass panels and several commuters bleeding.
Federal Territories Minister Annuar Musa tweeted that early reports indicated that an LRT carrying passengers collided with another LRT that was "empty", resulting in passengers being "thrown" and "falling".
He added that the train with passengers was travelling from Ampang station.
"The incident happened underground of KLCC building. It is understood there are no deaths but there are those who are injured," he wrote.
Operator for the Kelana Jaya Line, AskRapidKL, tweeted that there was an incident on the line, involving train numbers 40 and 81.
"All injured passengers have been evacuated to platform. Emergency aid and rescue is ongoing," the operator added.
This is a developing story. Please refresh for updates.