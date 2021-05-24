More than 210 people injured after 2 LRT trains collide in Kuala Lumpur

KUALA LUMPUR: More than 210 people were injured after two LRT trains collided in Kuala Lumpur on Monday (May 24) evening.

Videos and photos of the incident on social media showed broken glass panels and several commuters bleeding.

Federal Territories Minister Annuar Musa tweeted that early reports indicated that an LRT carrying passengers collided with another LRT that was "empty", resulting in passengers being "thrown" and "falling".

He added that the train with passengers was travelling from Ampang station.

Malaysian civil defence officers evacuating injured commuters following a collision between two LRT trains. (Photo: Twitter/Bernama)

"The incident happened underground of KLCC building. It is understood there are no deaths but there are those who are injured," he wrote.

Operator for the Kelana Jaya Line, AskRapidKL, tweeted that there was an incident on the line, involving train numbers 40 and 81.

"All injured passengers have been evacuated to platform. Emergency aid and rescue is ongoing," the operator added.

In an interview with media, Kuala Lumpur Fire and Rescue Department chief Nordin Md Pauzi confirmed that 47 passengers were seriously injured while 166 people suffered light injuries.

Dang Wangi OCPD Assistant Commissioner Mohamad Zainal added that the incident may have occurred "due to a miscommunication at the operations centre" of the LRT line.

"We will investigate further if the cause of the breakdown is ... the result of carelessness or something else, because it involves public safety and many people were injured," he said.

He added that that the train carrying passengers was operated manually by a driver but the oncoming empty train was operated automatically.