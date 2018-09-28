2 men jailed for planning firearm attack on building in Johor

KUALA LUMPUR: Two men were each sentenced to three years’ jail by the Malaysia High Court on Friday (Sep 28) for planning a firearm attack on a building in Johor last year.

Judge Datuk Azman Abdullah handed down the sentence to Nik Muhamad Zaini Nik Hassan, 37, a technician, and Ismadi Md Nor Ismail, 30, a security guard, after they changed their plea to guilty when the case was brought for remention.

Before passing the sentence, Judge Azman advised the two men to repent and be thankful that they were arrested before they had the chance to commit the crime, which might have seen them face a heavier penalty, including the death sentence.

“I hope your realise this. Once released from prison, give priority to your family, focus on your responsibility ... don’t go blaming the police or the court (for the arrest and conviction).

“Allah loves you, that’s why you were arrested (before committing the planned crime) because if you were arrested with the firearms, you may end up being sent to the gallows,” the judge said.

The court ordered both men to serve the sentence from the day of their arrests on Feb 27 this year.

On Aug 17, Nik Muhamad Zaini and Ismadi initially pleaded not guilty to a charge of having a common intention of committing a terrorist act. The two men were charged with planning to launch an armed attack on a building at No 1, Jalan Abu Bakar, between Dec 11, 2017, and Jan 31, 2018.

As part of their preparations, they had convened four meetings at three restaurants to discuss ways and means to acquire the firearms and to decide the actual target.

However, before they could execute the plan, they were arrested. During investigations, they admitted to planning the attack in support of the Daesh militant group.

They also claimed that the targeted building was a symbol of a group propagating a deviant ideology.