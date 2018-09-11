2 teenagers die in Malaysia bridge collapse

ALOR SETAR: Two 17-year-old boys died after a bridge collapsed in Kedah, Malaysia, on Monday night (Sep 10).

The bodies of the two boys, who were both on a motorcycle when the bridge collapsed, were found under about 30cm of rubble, according to authorities.



A Yamaha motorcycle was also found underneath the rubble.

The Kedah Fire and Rescue Department said it was alerted to the incident at 10.27pm and deployed 11 firefighters to the scene, located near the residential area of Taman Serdang, in Bandar Baharu district.

Firefighters dug through the rubble using hoes to reach the victims, it said.



The first victim was found at 12.15 am, said Bandar Baharu district police chief Deputy Superintendent Barudin Wariso in a statement, and the second victim around five minutes later. The collapse occurred at about 10.15pm, he added.

Both victims were pronounced dead by paramedics at the scene and their bodies were taken to Kulim Hospital.



Police said they have not ascertained the victims' identities, although media reports said they were Muhammad Haikal Hakimi Mohd Noor and Mohamad Haziq Ishak.

