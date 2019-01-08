2 women injured after Bangkok building collapses: Reports

BANGKOK: Two women were injured after a commercial building that was in the process of being demolished partially collapsed in Bangkok on Monday (Jan 7), according to Thai media.

Sopita Thongkerd, 23, and Napaporn Seiboonreung, 54, were hit by falling debris from the four-storey building, The Nation cited police major Sasipan Khong-eard as saying.

The building is located between Soi 51/1 and Soi 51/2 on Ramkamhaeng Road in Bangkok.

Footage circulating on social media showed some passers-by running away from the scene, screaming as what sounded like metal objects hit the ground with a loud clang.

Thick plumes of dust permeated the air.

One woman in the video was seen clutching the right side of her head, with blood dripping down her blouse and arms.

A few metres away, another victim was seen lying motionless on the road with a bloodied head as officials tended to her.

The building, according to The Nation, was in the process of being demolished when it collapsed. Police believe that the collapse may have been due to the ongoing works.

A public works official, Thawatchai Thawitiyakul, noted that tremors from the demolition caused some parts of the third floor of the building to crash down to the balcony on the second floor, reported The Nation.

Eyewitnesses reported that the balcony then plunged through the awning on the first floor, reported the Bangkok Post.

Authorities have since suspended all demolition works pending a safety investigation.

Thawitiyakul added that the cause of the collapse will be established after further inspection of the building structure and other factors.