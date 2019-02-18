Toddler in Malaysia dies after falling onto knife

IPOH: A two-year-old girl died after falling onto a kitchen knife, which pierced her abdomen, in her home in Kuala Kurau in the Malaysian state of Perak on Sunday (Feb 17).

Nur Qhaisara Medina Supian was pronounced dead at the Parit Buntar Hospital.

Advertisement

The victim’s mother, Hana Mazlan, 27, said the incident occurred at about 9.30am when she was putting her four-month-old baby to sleep in the kitchen area.

“Nur Qhaisara Medina had asked for milk but I told her to wait. She then went to her grandmother who was also in the kitchen before accidentally stepping on a plate.

“She suddenly fell and the knife, which was placed on the plate, pierced her abdomen. The knife was used by her brother to peel mangoes. I didn’t notice that it was there,” she told reporters at the Raja Permaisuri Bainun Hospital where the body was sent for a post-mortem.



Hana said her daughter fell unconscious after her mother-in-law pulled the 15cm knife out.

Advertisement

Advertisement

“We rushed her to a clinic before being referred to the Parit Buntar Hospital where she was pronounced dead," she said.

The victim’s father, Supian Samsuri, 42, said she will be buried on Monday at the Kampung Teluk Pial Baroh Muslim cemetery.

