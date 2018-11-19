210 Myanmar migrants nabbed in Thailand on way to Malaysia

BANGKOK: A total of 210 migrants from Myanmar have been arrested by Thai authorities in three separate operations in Ranong, near the Thailand-Myanmar border, from where most of them intended to enter Malaysia illegally.



Ranong immigration chief Verayot Kaarunayadhorn said most of those arrested during the operations confessed their intention to travel to Malaysia and work illegally.



"They were just using Thailand as a transit as most of them wanted to seek employment in Malaysia. The others planned to go to Phuket and Samut Sakhon (in Thailand) to find jobs," he told the Bernama news agency on Monday (Nov 19).



The migrants were caught in three different locations in Ranong on Nov 10, Nov 13 and Nov 16. Some were arrested in a palm oil plantation while waiting for unidentified individuals to pick them up.



The authorities did not find any ethnic Rohingya in the group, although some of the mostly non-Muslim Myanmar citizens who were arrested came from Rakhine State, Verayot said.



He added that those arrested had agreed to pay amounts ranging from 600,000 to 800,000 Kyat (US$375 to US$500) to human smugglers who promised to take them to Malaysia.



"Some of them had already paid the fee, while some would pay the smugglers later," Verayot said, adding that the authorities also nabbed two local men, aged 25 and 43, on suspicion of providing shelter to the foreign nationals.



The two men were also suspected of acting as drivers for the Myanmar migrants.

