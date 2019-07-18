24 students treated for pesticide poisoning in Port Dickson

PORT DICKSON: At least 24 students in Port Dickson received treatment after inhaling pesticide fumes on Thursday (Jul 18), causing them to experience nausea, dizziness and vomiting.

Twelve of the students from Sekolah Kebangsaan Linggi were later referred to Port Dickson Hospital, said Negeri Sembilan state health, environment, cooperatives and consumerism committee chairman S Veerapan.

All the victims are in stable condition.



Firefighters rushed to the scene as soon as they received the emergency call, said fire official Jusman Roman.

“As soon as we arrived, the department’s hazardous material (Hazmat) unit immediately evacuated the affected area and cleaning works were conducted to decontaminate possible poisonous substance," he said, as reported by the New Straits Times.



“The affected students were then given a shower to remove any poisonous substance on them. They were given immediate medical treatment with some sent to hospital for further treatment."



A nearby chilli farm is believed to be the source of the poisoning.

“We believe that the insecticides were blown to the school area and the students had inhaled the contaminated air," said Mr Roman, who said that no hazardous gas reading had been detected.



'OVERPOWERING STENCH'

Student Nur Ezzadina Mohd Fadzi, 12, said she smelled the "overpowering stench" while taking a math test in the school's examination hall.

"Before the test, the poison odour permeated the air, but while answering the question, the pungent smell was more pervasive.

"After the test, we started to feel dizzy, nauseous and felt like vomiting. The teacher told us to go to the canteen to check because the nurse had been called to school," she said.



Nur Ezzadina added she too suffered from shortness of breath and vomiting.

"I’m feeling drowsy and nauseous still."

Another student Nur Sabrina Najwa Zakaria said that besides dizziness, nausea and vomiting, she also experienced blurred vision.

"This is the first time I have experienced this and after inhaling the toxic fumes, all my classmates suffered from dizziness and shortness of breath," said the 12-year-old.

