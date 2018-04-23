25 tourists detained at swingers' party in Thailand: Reports

Those detained included nationals from Singapore, US, Canada, China, Malaysia, Germany, Thailand, Cambodia, India and Ukraine, said the Bangkok Post.

Eleven men and 14 women were detained after the raid on Ban Tulip Hotel in South Pattaya. Those arrested included nationals from Singapore, US, Canada, China, Malaysia, Germany, Thailand, Cambodia, India and Ukraine, said the Bangkok Post.

The hotel owner, Yang Xeng Chai, was also arrested for violating the Hotel Act and illegally facilitating sexual activities in the hotel, said the Post.

According to News.com.au, prostitution is illegal in Thailand and it is also illegal to operate a venue where prostitution occurs.



The swinger's party was being held in a room on the ground floor of the hotel.



The raid occurred after local residents had complained that the hotel frequently organised swinger's parties where party-goers could swop sexual partners.



Those who wished to attend had to sign up via a website and pay an admission fee of 1,500 baht (US$48) per person, police district chief Naris Niramaiwong told the Bangkok Post.

