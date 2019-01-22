26 killed in Pakistan bus crash fire

QUETTA: At least 26 people were killed and 14 injured when a bus in southwest Pakistan burst into flames after crashing with a truck on Monday (Jan 21), officials said.

The bus carrying 40 people including the driver, was travelling from the southern city of Karachi to Panjgur, a town in Baluchistan province, when it collided with a truck.



The bodies have been transported for identification to a mortuary in the city of Karachi, rescue officials said.

"These bodies will be sent for DNA test. We will send them to a hospital on government's advice. Then the results for the DNA test will come. The test will be conducted in Islamabad. After that we will do whatever the government asks us to do," said Saad Edhi, officer in-charge of the rescue operation.

Pakistani volunteers handle the burnt remains of bus passengers at an Edhi Foundation mortuary in Karachi on Jan 22, 2019, following a transport accident. (Photo: AFP/Asif Hassan)

The DNA tests were necessary as most of the bodies were charred beyond recognition, he added. The bodies will then be handed over to relatives.

Deadly traffic accidents are very common in Pakistan owing to reckless driving and the bad condition of roads.

Every year hundreds of people lose their lives in traffic related incidents in the country.