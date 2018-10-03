26 students and driver safe after Johor school bus fire

JOHOR BAHRU: A school bus driver and 26 students managed to get to safety minutes before the bus they were in caught fire on Tuesday (Oct 2).



The incident occurred near Skudai in Iskandar Puteri, Johor.



Advertisement

Johor Bahru North District police chief Mohd Taib Ahmad said the bus driver told the students to get off the bus immediately after realising that the engine was emitting smoke. The bus was then engulfed in flames several minutes later.



The blaze was put out by eight firefighters from the Johor Bahru Fire and Rescue Station.



There were no reported injuries.



Assistant Commissioner Mohd Taib said the police are waiting for the forensic investigation report from the fire department on the cause of the fire.

Advertisement