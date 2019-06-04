3 blind, elderly women left homeless in Malaysia after ancestral home set ablaze

ARAU, Perlis: Three blind, elderly women were left homeless after their 100-year-old ancestral home was destroyed in a blaze on Monday (Jun 3).



The three sisters, who lived in the Malaysian state of Perlis, suffered losses of about RM10,000 (US$2,400) when their cash, jewellery, land grant and their Hari Raya Puasa clothes were destroyed in the fire.

The blaze was allegedly started by their nephew who was angry after failing to borrow money from his aunt.

"He asked me for RM50. When I said that I did not have the money he became enraged and left the house. I rejected his request because I knew he will use the money to buy glue (for sniffing).

"I had ironed my Hari Raya clothes and put it in the cupboard but fate intervened," said Che Manai, 73, adding that she had raised her nephew since he was 10 years old.



Perlis authorities said they would work together to build a new home for the three elderly women. (Photo: Bernama)

Che Manai and her two sisters - Halijah Ibrahim, 78, and Zainah, 67 - are now taking shelter at their handicraft workshop which is adjacent to their burnt home.

Perlis Chief Minister Azlan said that the state government would work together with the Perlis Islamic and Malay Customs Council to build a new home for them.

Perlis police chief Noor Mushar Mohamad separately said that the authorities had arrested a “relative” and that he had confessed to committing the deed.