3 dead in Johor expressway bus accident

MUAR: Three people died on Sunday (Sep 9) when the express bus they were travelling in grazed a trailer at Kilometre 138 of the North-South Expressway.



The incident happened at around 2.30am when the bus was heading south near the Pagoh toll plaza.



Two of the victims were identified as Lim Siew Kee, 61, and Lai Moon Ching, 25, while the third was a male passenger whose identity had not been ascertained.



Muar district police chief Zaharudin Rasip said the bus was travelling from Kuala Lumpur to Singapore.



It is believed that the bus grazed the right side of the trailer, causing severe damage to the bus.



“The bus was carrying 25 passengers and two drivers. However, only 14 suffered slight injuries and were taken to the Sultanah Fatimah Specialist Hospital, Muar and Sultanah Nora Ismail Hospital, Batu Pahat for further treatment,” he told the Bernama news agency.



He said three passengers were thrown out of the bus, causing one to die at the location while the other two victims died on the way to the hospital.



Zaharudin said the bus driver, 54, suffered slight injuries while the trailer driver, 28, and other passengers were not hurt.



Police investigations are ongoing.

