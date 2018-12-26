3 family members killed after car collides with express bus in Pahang

KUANTAN: Three family members, including a child, died after the car they were in collided with an express bus in Malaysia's Pahang state on Tuesday night (Dec 25).

The accident happened at 11.50pm at the 140km stretch of the Jalan Kuantan-Johor Bahru road, said Rompin police chief Azli Mohd Noor.

The victims were travelling from Kuantan to Rompin city when their Proton Saga veered into the opposite lane and crashed into the express bus, he said.

"The bus driver could not avoid (the car) because of the close proximity. The crash caused the car to land into the ditch on the left side of the road," he added.

Nobody in the bus, which was carrying 39 passengers, was injured.

The victims were identified as 64-year-old Rakiah Mat and her son, 38-year-old Rosli Mat Daud. Both died at the scene.

Rakiah's five-year-old grandson, Aidil Ashraff Rizuan, later died at the Rompin Hospital's emergency ward.

The driver of the car, Rizuan Mat Daud, who is also the father of the boy, was seriously injured.

Rakiah and Rosli hailed from Kampung Chica Lundang, Kelantan while Rizuan lived in Kampung Melayu Pandan in Johor Bahru.



The bodies of the victims have been taken to Rompin Hospital for post-mortem examinations.