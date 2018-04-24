3 family members killed after car, 4-wheel drive collide in Malaysia

PARIT, Perak: Three family members died on Monday (Apr 23) after their car and a four-wheel-drive pick-up truck collided at Jalan Bota Kanan-Teluk Intan in the Malaysian state of Perak.

In the incident, which happened at about 5.20pm, 48-year-old Rohaida Sidak and her 19-year-old daughter Nor Syarina Mohd Jamil were killed on the spot.

Their bodies were sent to Changkat Melintang Hospital for a postmortem.

Rohaida's husband, 46-year-old Mohd Jamil Utok, sustained severe injuries and died at about 10.15pm while receiving treatment at Teluk Intan Hospital.

The victims were driving in a Perodua Myvi car towards Kampung Gajah from Teluk Intan when the accident happened, said Supt Mohamad Zainal Abdullah, Perak Tengah's district police chief.

”Upon arriving at the scene, a Toyota Hilux coming from the opposite direction skidded to the right side of the road before colliding with the car carrying the victims,” he said.

The New Straits Times reported that the 29-year-old driver of the Toyota Hilux and his 20-year-old cousin sustained head injuries in the accident.

Both were taken to Changkat Melintang Hospital before being transferred to a private hospital in Ipoh, according to the New Straits Times.

The case is being investigated as one of causing death by dangerous driving under Section 41(1) of Malaysia's Road Transport Act 1987, it added.