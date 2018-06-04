3 killed in Johor collision involving express bus, two lorries

MUAR: A bus driver and two female passengers were killed in a collision involving an express bus and two lorries in Pagoh in the Malaysian state of Johor on Sunday (Jun 3) afternoon.

Perak resident Shuaib K K Mohamed Unny, 50, and the two unidentified passengers in their 20s and 50s, died on the spot.

The women’s identities could not be ascertained as their travel documents were not found in the bus after the crash, which occurred at 1.15pm.

Muar police chief, ACP Zaharudin Rasip, said initial investigations revealed the container lorry that was carrying pallets from the Pagoh toll heading to Kuala Lumpur was believed to have collided with the tanker lorry.

The impact caused the container lorry driver to lose control of his vehicle, which skidded and overturned in the middle of the road, he said.

“A bus ferrying 27 passengers, which was travelling from the direction of Johor Bahru towards Kuala Lumpur collided with the container load that had fallen off the lorry,” he said in a statement.



Zaharudin said 22 of the bus passengers sustained slight injuries and were taken to Muar Hospital.

“The driver of the container lorry was injured at the waist and taken to the Muar Hospital.

“At the time of the accident, there was heavy traffic in both directions and the weather was good,” he said.

Muar Fire and Rescue Station chief Marzuki Ismail said 13 firefighters in three engines from the fire station and 10 firefighters from the Bukit Gambir Fire and Rescue Station were sent to the scene of the crash.